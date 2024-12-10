49ers Rework DT Javon Hargrave’s Contract

According to Jason Fitzgerald with Over The Cap, the San Francisco 49ers have reworked DT Javon Hargrave‘s contract.

The 49ers reduced Hargraves’ 2025 base salary from $19.9 million to $2.1 million, which Fitzgerald says sets the team up to make him a June 1 release.

Ordinarily players cut with a June 1 designation remain on the books for their same scheduled cap hit until after that date, at which point the dead money is split over two years. By doing this, the 49ers get the benefit of the cap savings in March rather than having to wait until June.

Fitzgerald adds the deal includes some injury protection for Hargrave, who is currently out for the season with a torn triceps.

It’s been a disappointing season for the 49ers who are currently 6-7 and in fourth place in the NFC West. There are clearly some significant changes on the horizon this offseason as they retool the roster.

Hargrave, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

He finished the final year of that contract and made $12.75 million in 2022. From there, he signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the 49ers back in 2023.

Hargrave was scheduled to make base salaries of $19.9 million and $21.65 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Hargrave appeared in three games for the 49ers and tallied seven total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one sack.