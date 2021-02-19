Jets Looking For 2nd- & Mid-To-Late Rounder For Sam Darnold?

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that Jets’ QB Sam Darnold’s trade value remains the same after the Carson Wentz trade, according to multiple league sources.

“Why would it?” an NFL source tells Vacchiano. “It’s hard to compare the two situations anyway. I could make the argument that Wentz is the more valuable quarterback. But another team is going to say that Darnold has a higher ceiling.

“In the end it’ll come down to what it always comes down to: How badly does somebody want him, and how many teams are involved?”

Vacchiano’s sources mentioned that the price for Darnold is presumed to be a second-round pick and a mid-to-late round draft pick.

Although, Vacchiano leaves the door open for a bidding war to drive up the asking price to a first-round pick.

“A bidding war is always a possibility,” one of Vacchiano’s sources explained. “Is it likely? Even with all those teams involved, you’re still talking about a guy who hasn’t even had one good year.”

While Darnold hasn’t lived up to expectations in New York since they used the No. 3 overall pick on him, there are still believers in his potential and view some of his struggles as the result of poor coaching and limited surrounding talent.

“There are so many unknowns with Darnold,” an NFL source explained to Vacchiano. “He’s got a ton of potential, but he’s also had three years to show it. You’re taking a chance that he’ll be better away from the Jets, that he’s not damaged goods. He probably will be good in a better situation.

“But then you’ve only got a year to figure him out before you have to pay him, too.”

The Bears were reportedly in the market for Wentz and still have questions at the quarterback position, so they could be a team to keep an eye on.

The Jets are in a great position to draft another quarterback at No. 2 overall and there has been a lot of buzz about them possibly taking BYU QB Zach Wilson with the pick.

Adam Schefter previously reported that the Jets have fielded trade calls from interested teams regarding Darnold. However, Schefter added the Jets have not yet decided what to do regarding Darnold but they have not turned away any calls to discuss a deal.

Schefter believes teams that were interested in trading for Matthew Stafford, including the Washington, Panthers, 49ers, Bears and others, will be in the market for Darnold should the Jets make him available.

Darnold, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $30,370,490 contract with the Jets that included a $20,167,628 signing bonus.

The contract will also include a fifth-year option for the Jets to pick up in 2021.

In 2020, Darnold has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,767 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Darnold and the Jets as the news is available.