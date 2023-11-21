Jets LT Mekhi Becton Expected To Miss One Or Two Weeks With Ankle Sprain

According to Jeremy Fowler, Jets LT Mekhi Becton was diagnosed with a grade 1 ankle sprain and will miss just one or two weeks.

It’s good news for the Jets after Becton’s initial injury looked like it could be much more serious.

Still, it will force New York to trot out yet another offensive line combination this week after injuries have severely damaged the unit.

Becton, 24, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The Jets declined his fifth-year option this past May, which means he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Becton has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and made 10 starts for them. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 57 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.