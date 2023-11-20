Jets LT Mekhi Becton To Miss Time With High Ankle Sprain

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jets LT Mekhi Becton suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Becton is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the full severity of the injury, but it’s clear he’ll miss time.

Becton could be a candidate for injured reserve this week.

Becton, 24, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The Jets declined his fifth-year option this past May, which means he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Becton has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and made 10 starts for them.