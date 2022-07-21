Jets Make Seven Roster Moves

The New York Jets have placed five players on the PUP list ahead of the beginning of training camp.
The full list includes:
- OT Mekhi Becton
- OT George Fant
- DE Carl Lawson
- TE C.J. Uzomah
- G Dru Samia
The team also placed OT George Senat on the non-football injury list and officially signed S Craig James.
Becton, 23, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Jets to pick up for the 2024 season.
In 2020, Becton appeared in fourteen games for the Jets, making thirteen starts at left tackle.
