Jets Make Several Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced several roster moves on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Griffin, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. He was in the second year of his three-year, $9 million contract that includes $3.225 million guaranteed when the Texans released him in 2019 after an arrest for vandalism and public intoxication.

The Jets later signed Griffin to a contract that July. Griffin was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Jets signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $10.8 million in 2019.

In 2021, Griffin has played in 14 games for the Jets, recording 27 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Vera-Tucker, 22, was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. He signed a four-year $15.9 million deal with the team in July.

In 2021, Vera-Tucker has played in 14 games for the Jets, all starts at left guard.