Jets Make Three Moves Including Activating LT Duane Brown From IR

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they’ve activated LT Duane Brown from injured reserve and placed OT Max Mitchell on injured reserve.

The Jets also elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to their active roster.

Brown, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

Brown played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a contract in August.

In 2021, Brown started all 17 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 37 offensive tackle out of 82 qualifying players.