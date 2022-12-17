Jets Make Three Roster Moves

According to Brian Costello, the Jets made three roster moves on Saturday, including signing S Will Parks to their practice squad.

The team is also signing LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to the active roster and elevating DL Tanzel Smart for Week 15.

Parks, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2020.

Philadelphia then waived Parks and was later claimed by the Broncos. From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs and had stints with the 49ers and Dolphins before being claimed by the Jets last year.

New York re-signed him to a contract in March but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. The Jets eventually added him to their active roster.

In 2022, Parks has appeared in 11 games for the Jets and recorded 11 tackles.