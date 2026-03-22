Jets Meeting With Miami QB Carson Beck

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets will meet with Miami QB Carson Beck on Sunday night before attending Miami’s Pro Day on Monday.

Cimini adds that GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn will also attend Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

Beck, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 5th-ranked pro-style QB in the 2020 recruiting class out of Jacksonville, Florida. He committed to Georgia and remained there for five years, winning two National Championships as a backup before starting his last two years.

Beck suffered a significant elbow injury at the end of the 2024 season, and he transferred to Miami for his final collegiate season, where he led them to a National Championship game appearance.

In his collegiate career, Beck appeared in 55 games over six years with Georgia and Miami. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. Beck also rushed 189 times for 288 yards and seven touchdowns.

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