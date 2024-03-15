Jets Meeting With Mike Williams Monday

Sheena Quick confirms that the Panthers are hosting free agent WR Mike Williams on Tuesday, but he will meet with the Jets the day before.

The Jets could use some extra receiver help and Williams is clearly among the best available options at this point in free agency.

Williams is, however, coming off a torn ACL, so there will be some medical questions that need to be answered.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Williams, 29, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose.

In 2023, Williams appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 receptions on 26 targets for 249 yards and one touchdown.

