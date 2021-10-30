Jets Not Placing QB Zach Wilson On Injured Reserve

Connor Hughes reports that the Jets are opting to not place QB Zach Wilson on injured reserve due after assessing his PCL injury and believe there is a chance he can play against the Bills.

Hughes also adds that the team will start Mike White against the Bengals and the situation will be assessed prior to their game against the Colts depending on how well White plays, as well as the status of Joe Flacco.

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Jets, completing 57.3 percent of his passes with a 62.9 quarterback rating. He has thrown for 1,117 yards to go with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.