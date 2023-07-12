Jets Officially Selected To Appear On Hard Knocks

According to Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have been the team selected by the NFL to appear on this season of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

This has been the expected outcome for quite some time and is now finally official. The Jets were one of four teams the NFL could mandate to appear on the show and were by far the most interesting given the arrival of QB Aaron Rodgers this year.

The Jets were also the featured team in 2010 and that was one of the most popular of the show’s 18 seasons.

The team is scheduled to report to training camp on July 18.

Last year the Lions were selected to appear on the show. Filming will take place during training camp and the episodes generally are released starting in early August.

Any team can technically be on Hard Knocks but most coaches don’t want to deal with what they view as a distraction. So the league allows teams to be exempt from being selected for the show as long as they either have a first-year head coach, have made the playoffs in the past two years or have appeared on the show in the last decade.