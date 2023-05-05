Jets Officially Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The New York Jets officially announced they’ve signed 13 undrafted free agents on Friday.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 5, 2023
The full list includes:
- DE Deslin Alexandre
- WR Jason Brownlee
- LB Claudin Cherelus
- S Trey Dean
- RB Travis Dye
- WR Xavier Gipson
- LB Maalik Hall
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- LB Caleb Johnson
- OL Brent Laing
- CB Derrick Langford
- WR T.J. Luther
- S Marquis Waters
Dye, 23, was a one-year starter at USC after transferring from Oregon as a junior.
During his college career, Dye appeared in 58 games and made 33 starts, recording 666 rushing attempts for 3,995 yards (6.0 YPC) and 30 touchdowns, to go along with 104 receptions for 1,071 yards (10.3 YPC) and eight touchdowns.
