Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Ian Rapoport reports that Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the rest of the season after an MRI revealed he had a torn Achilles on Monday.

You can expect the team to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and he will be replaced on the active roster with another player.

Vera-Tucker, 24, was a two-year starter at USC, an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $15,885,028 contract with the Jets, including a $8,912,748 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Vera-Tucker appeared in and started five games for the Jets at guard.

We will have more news on Vera-Tucker when it becomes available.