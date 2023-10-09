Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Out For Season With Torn Achilles

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Ian Rapoport reports that Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the rest of the season after an MRI revealed he had a torn Achilles on Monday.

Alijah Vera-Tucker

You can expect the team to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and he will be replaced on the active roster with another player.

Vera-Tucker, 24, was a two-year starter at USC, an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $15,885,028 contract with the Jets, including a $8,912,748 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024. 

In 2023, Vera-Tucker appeared in and started five games for the Jets at guard.

We will have more news on Vera-Tucker when it becomes available.

