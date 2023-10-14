Jets Open To Trading EDGE Carl Lawson & WR Mecole Hardman

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Jets are open to trading WR Mecole Hardman and EDGE Carl Lawson leading up to this year’s deadline.

Lawson was a healthy inactive for Week 5’s game against the Broncos and has seen only limited playing time this season. Russini notes that trading for Lawson would be pretty reasonable, considering that he already took a pay cut this offseason.

Recent reports have made it clear that Hardman could be moved at some point in the near future, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Another name worth watching for the Jets, according to Russini, is veteran RB Dalvin Cook.

Lawson, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021.

Lawson was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2023 when he agreed to a pay cut. Lawson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Lawson has appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded three tackles and no sacks.

Hardman, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

In 2023, Hardman has appeared in four games for the Jets and caught his only target for six yards.

We’ll have more on Jets as the news is available.