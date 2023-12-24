Jets Owner Woody Johnson Confirms He Plans To Bring Back Robert Saleh & Joe Douglas

Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed on the record the plan is for HC Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas to be back with the team in 2024, per Brian Costello.

“My decision is to keep them,” Johnson told the New York Post. “I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces.”

Both men have come under fire for how the Jets’ season has spiraled, even with the acknowledgment that losing QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 to a torn Achilles was a huge setback.

However, the sense in New York had been that Johnson was willing to give the two men a mulligan due to the Rodgers injury. Now he’s gone on the record and confirmed it.

“Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we’ve got,” Johnson said as a reason why he wants Douglas and Saleh back. “Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven’t been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”

It helps that Rodgers has given both, along with OC Nathaniel Hackett, a public vote of confidence.

Saleh, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In three seasons with the Jets, Saleh has compiled a record of 16-32 throughout 48 games as head coach.

