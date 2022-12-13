Jets Place LB Marcell Harris On IR, Re-Sign DL Marquiss Spencer

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets are placing LB Marcell Harris on practice squad injured reserve and re-signing DL Marquiss Spencer to the unit.

Harris, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was waived entering the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed him to a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Jets in April.

In 2022, Harris appeared in 11 games for the Jets and recorded 12 total tackles.