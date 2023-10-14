Jets Placing CB Justin Hardee On IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are placing CB Justin Hardee on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury that will keep him out for four to six weeks.

Schefter adds that Hardee injured his hamstring, aggravated the issue at practice, and underwent surgery.

Hardee, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

New Orleans promoted Hardee to their active roster a few weeks later and he returned to the Saints for two years on one-year contracts.

Hardee, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, signed a contract with the Jets back in 2021 and has remained with the team ever since.

In 2023, Hardee has appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded one tackle.