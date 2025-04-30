Jets QB Jordan Travis Plans To Retire

The New York Jets announced that QB Jordan Travis has informed the team he plans to retire.

QB Jordan Travis has informed the Jets of his intention to retire. — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 30, 2025

“I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped,” he said in a statement. “After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.”

He was a fifth-round pick just last year but never suited up for a game in the NFL. He was rehabbing a dislocated ankle suffered in his final season at Florida State and had a setback during the process.

His agent said earlier this offseason that the Jets rushed Travis’ rehab and contributed to the setback but that his client still planned to play in 2025.

Travis, 24, hails from West Palm Beach, Florida, and transferred to Florida State from Louisville. He won several awards, including ACC Champion, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and ACC Player of the Year in 2023. He was also First-team All-ACC in 2023 and Second-team All-ACC in 2022.

The Jets selected him with the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,829,276 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $254,276.

In one season with the Cardinals and five with the Seminoles, Travis started 39 of his 49 games and threw for 8,693 yards. He completed 635 of his 1,023 passes (62.1 percent) with 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Travis also rushed 416 times for 1,934 yards (4.6 YPC) and 31 touchdowns.