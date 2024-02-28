Jets QB Zach Wilson Has Permission To Seek Trade At Combine

Jets GM Joe Douglas said on Wednesday he’s given the reps for QB Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade at the Combine, per Zack Rosenblatt.

This is the natural next step as it’s clear a fresh start is the best thing for both sides. Wilson’s camp has been evaluating trade options since late last season.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of trade value Wilson has. No team will be acquiring Wilson with the idea of starting him immediately, and he’s still owed $5.4 million in guaranteed salary in 2024 which would be on the high end for a backup.

One way or another, it’s clear Wilson’s time with the Jets is coming to an end.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.