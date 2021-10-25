Jets QB Zach Wilson Out 2-4 Weeks With PCL Injury

According to Adam Schefter, an MRI for Jets first-round QB Zach Wilson confirmed he has a PCL injury that will sideline him for 2-4 weeks.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Jets place Wilson on injured reserve, which would knock him out for three games minimum, or leave the door open for him to return sooner.

Mike White replaced Wilson for the duration of Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and would presumably start for the team in Wilson’s absence.

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Jets, completing 57.3 percent of his passes with a 62.9 quarterback rating. He has thrown for 1,117 yards to go with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.