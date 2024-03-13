Jets Re-Sign P Thomas Morstead To Two-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets re-signed P Thomas Morstead to a two-year deal on Wednesday.

Rich Cimini reports Morstead’s two-year deal is worth over $5 million.

Morstead, 38, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Saints back in 2009. In 2012, Morstead signed a six-year contract extension worth $21.9 million. Morstead re-signed with the Saints again in 2018, this time with a four-year, $15.85 million deal.

The Saints released Morstead in March with two years left on his contract. He caught on with the Jets as an injury replacement for starting P Braden Mann but was cut when Mann returned.

Morstead then signed on with the Falcons for the remainder of the 2021 season and later caught on with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. The Jets signed him to a contract this offseason before releasing him temporarily coming out of the preseason. New York re-signed him in August of last year.

In 2023, Morstead appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and totaled 4.831 yards on 99 attempts (48.8 YPA) and 36 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.