Jets Re-Signing FB Nick Bawden To Practice Squad

The New York Jets are re-signing FB Nick Bawden to the practice squad after he was waived earlier this week to make room for QB Aaron Rodgers, according to Ian Rapoport.

Bawden is expected to be elevated for games this season, Rapoport adds.

Bawden, 27, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie, and he hurt his knee again towards the end of 2021.

The Lions placed Bawden on injured reserve for the remainder of the season and was cut loose in June. The Jets signed him to their practice squad later on.

From there, New York opted to bring Bawden back on a one-year deal each of the past two seasons.

In 2023, Bawden has appeared in 14 games for the Jets and rushed twice for four yards and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 13 yards.