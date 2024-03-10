Jets Re-Signing TE Kenny Yeboah

Peter Schrager reports that the Jets are re-signing TE Kenny Yeboah to a one-year contract.

Yeboah was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Yeboah, 25, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before later being promoted to the active roster.

The Jets waived Yeboah again in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster before earning a promotion later in the season.

In 2022, Yeboah appeared in 10 games for the Jets but did not record a stat on offense.