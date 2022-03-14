Jets Re-Signing Tevin Coleman

The New York Jets are re-signing RB Tevin Coleman, according to Tom Pelissero.

Coleman was decent depth in the Jets’ backfield when healthy, averaging 4.2 YPC last season.

Coleman, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers.

From there, the Jets signed Coleman last offseason to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million.

In 2021, Coleman appeared in 11 games for the Jets, picking up 356 yards on 84 carries. He also added 49 yards receiving on 11 receptions and 317 kickoff return yards.