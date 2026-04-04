Ohio State LB Arvell Reese Favorite For No. 2 Pick

Per Pro Football Talk, former Ohio State LB Arvell Reese is now the odds-on favorite to be selected by the Jets with the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Reese has had top-30 visits with six teams so far, including the Jets, Cardinals, Titans, Giants, Chiefs, and Cowboys, and is among the top edge rushers available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Reese, 20, was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class out of Cleveland, Ohio. He committed to Ohio State and remained there for three seasons, where he earned first-team All-Big 10 honors in 2025.

He declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft after just one season with the Buckeyes.

In his collegiate career, Reese appeared in 36 games over three seasons with Ohio State and recorded 112 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two passes defended.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.