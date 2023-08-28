Jets Releasing WR/KR Alex Erickson

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets are releasing veteran WR/KR Alex Erickson on Monday.

Erickson, 30, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

From there, Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted in back in September of 2021.

Washington opted to sign Erickson to a one-year contract last offseason and spent time on and off their roster. They re-signed him to a futures contract back in January but decided to release him in May.

Erickson joined the Jets last month.

In 2022, Erickson appeared in two games for the Commanders and returned four punts for 25 yards.