Jets Request HC Interview With Steelers OC Arthur Smith

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets have requested an interview with Steelers OC Arthur Smith for their HC vacancy.

The Jets have already shown interest in HC interviews with Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Texans OC Bobby Slowik.

Smith, 42, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.