Jets Rule OT Max Mitchell Out For The Season

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets announced that they have ruled out OT Max Mitchell for the remainder of the season, with HC Robert Saleh noting that George Fant will start at right tackle.

Mitchell, 22, was named First Team All-Sun Belt and Third Team All-American in 2021. He was selected with the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round by the Jets this past April.

Mitchell signed a four-year, $4,456,024 contract that includes a $796,024 signing bonus.

In 2022, Mitchell has appeared in four games for the Jets, making four starts for them.

During his college career at Louisiana, Mitchell started at both left and right tackle for the Ragin’ Cajuns.