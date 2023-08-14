Jets Sign DL Jalyn Holmes, Place DE Ifeadi Odenigbo On IR

The New York Jets announced Monday they have signed DE Jalyn Holmes to take the spot of DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, who was placed on injured reserve.

Holmes just worked out for the team today.

Holmes, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad at the start of last season and bounced on and off their practice squad. The Giants signed him to a one-year deal back last May but was among their final roster cuts.

From there, the Bears added Holmes to their practice squad back in October and promoted him to the active roster for the team’s final game. Holmes returned for the 2023 season but was cut earlier this month.

In 2022, Holmes appeared in one game for the Bears and recorded three total tackles.