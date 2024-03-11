Jets Signing DT Javon Kinlaw To One-Year Deal

The New York Jets are signing DT Javon Kinlaw to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Kinlaw, 26, was selected with the No. 14 pick by the 49ers out of South Carolina in 2020. He signed a four-year, $15,488,691 rookie contract that includes an $8,824,503 signing bonus.

The contract also included a fifth year for the 49ers to pick up for the 2024 season, which San Francisco declined.

In 2023, Kinlaw appeared in 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 25 tackles, including four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three passes defended.