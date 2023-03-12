Jets Signing LB Quincy Williams To Three, $18M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets are signing LB Quincy Williams to a three-year, $18 million contract.

According to Pelissero, Williams’ new deal can top out at $21 million with incentives.

Williams is the brother of Jets DT Quinnen Williams, who is also in line for a contract extension of his own.

Williams, 26, was the No. 98 overall pick by the Jaguars out of Murray State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive Williams in 2021 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 106 tackles, three sacks and a pass defense.