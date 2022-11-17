Jets Signing OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are signing OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif following his workout with the team this week.
There’s a good chance this is for a practice squad spot.
Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season in order to use his medical background working as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada while helping to fight COVID-19.
He then opted to pursue the remaining medical requirements for him to become a practicing physician.
Duvernay-Tardif, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2014 out of McGill. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a six-year, $41.94 million extension that included $14 million guaranteed.
Duvernay-Tardif was set to make a base salary of $6.203 million for the 2020 season when he opted out to work as a medical orderly in Canada during the pandemic. He agreed to a restructured contract that lowered his salary to $2.75 million for 2021.
He was traded to the Jets midseason and played out the rest of his deal.
In 2021, Duvernay-Tardif appeared in eight games for the Jets and made seven starts. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 68 overall guard out of 82 qualifying players.
