Jets Signing OT Yodny Cajuste

According to Brian Costello, the Jets are signing OT Yodny Cajuste to a contract.

Cajuste was recently with the team on a free-agent visit and also visited the Giants, so he had options after being cut by the Patriots a couple of weeks ago.

He’ll compete for a role on the team during training camp.

Cajuste, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of West Virginia. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract. However, he was placed on the non-football injury list with a quad issue and missed the entire season in 2019.

Cajuste was cut and placed on the practice squad in 2022 before later returning to the active roster. The Patriots initially tendered him as a restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth $2.743 million.

However, New England cut him in May.

In 2022, Cajuste appeared in 10 games for the Patriots, making three starts.