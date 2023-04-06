Jets Signing QB Tim Boyle To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Jets are signing QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal.

He knows Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett from their time in Green Bay together and provides some more depth for New York at quarterback.

Boyle will likely compete with former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson to be the Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind the expected eventual starter, Aaron Rodgers, who Boyle also backed up in Green Bay.

Boyle, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Boyle was signed away by the Bears late in the season to their active roster.

For his career, Boyle has appeared in 17 games for the Packers, Lions and Bears and completed 66-106 pass attempts for 574 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions.