Jets Signing S Jarrod Wilson To Practice Squad

The New York Jets have announced that they are signing S Jarrod Wilson to their practice squad after releasing him earlier in the day.

Wilson, 27, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his three-year, $7,250,000 contract when the team exercised his 2021 option.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to the Jets practice squad. New York promoted him last month.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in three games and recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 55 overall safety out of 82 players.