Jets Signing WR/KR Diontae Spencer To PS, Releasing P/K Ty Long

The New York Jets announced on Tuesday that they are signing WR/KR Diontae Spencer to the practice squad and releasing P/K Ty Long.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 20, 2022
The following is an updated practice squad list for the Jets:
- QB Chris Streveler
- WR Tarik Black
- WR Irvin Charles
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- T Chris Glaser
- T Grant Hermanns
- DL Bradlee Anae
- DL Jonathan Marshall
- DL Tanzel Smart
- LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
- S Craig James
- LB Chazz Surratt
- RB Zonovan Knight
- OT Eric Smith
- DB Jimmy Moreland
- WR Diontae Spencer
Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months.
After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.
Denver re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent and he remained with the Broncos through the 2021 season.
In 2021, Spencer appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught one pass for negative three yards. He also returned 26 punts for 206 yards and 17 kicks for 291 yards.
