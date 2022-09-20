Jets Signing WR/KR Diontae Spencer To PS, Releasing P/K Ty Long

The New York Jets announced on Tuesday that they are signing WR/KR Diontae Spencer to the practice squad and releasing P/K Ty Long.

The following is an updated practice squad list for the Jets:

QB Chris Streveler

WR Tarik Black

WR Irvin Charles

TE Kenny Yeboah

T Chris Glaser

T Grant Hermanns

DL Bradlee Anae

DL Jonathan Marshall

DL Tanzel Smart

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

S Craig James

LB Chazz Surratt

RB Zonovan Knight

OT Eric Smith

DB Jimmy Moreland

WR Diontae Spencer

Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months.

After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Denver re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent and he remained with the Broncos through the 2021 season.

In 2021, Spencer appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught one pass for negative three yards. He also returned 26 punts for 206 yards and 17 kicks for 291 yards.