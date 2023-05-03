Jets Signing WR Randall Cobb To One-Year Deal

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are signing veteran WR Randall Cobb to a one-year deal, reuniting him with QB Aaron Rodgers.

Randall Cobb

Cobb, 32, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky.  After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season. 

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal before being traded back to the Packers. 

Cobb returned to Green Bay last year on a one-year deal. 

In 2022, Cobb appeared in 13 games for the Packers and caught 34 passes for 417 yards receiving and one touchdown.

