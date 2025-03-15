Jets Signing WR Tyler Johnson & CB Kris Boyd

Per Rich Cimini, the Jets have agreed to deals with WR Tyler Johnson and CB Kris Boyd overnight.

Johnson, 26, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and was named first-team All-Big Ten before being selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,420 that includes a signing bonus of $314,420 when the Buccaneers waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers but cut him, and he caught on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after but was released again. Johnson signed a futures deal with the Raiders for the 2023 season but was cut in May and caught on with the Rams, where he has remained the past two seasons.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Rams and caught 26 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown.

Boyd, 28, was selected with the No. 217 overall pick in the seventh round in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Vikings. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,629,676 contract that included a $109,676 signing bonus.

From there, Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals but was released at the beginning of October before later catching on with the Texans.

In 2024, Boyd appeared in 17 games for the Texans, recording eight total tackles and a fumble recovery.