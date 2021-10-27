Jets Starting QB Mike White In Week 8, Elevating QB Josh Johnson

Jets HC Robert Saleh announced that QB Mike White is set to start Week 8’s game against the Bengals and they are also elevating QB Josh Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster.

QB Mike White will get the start Sunday against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/p3n52SOvoM — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 27, 2021

White, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

During his college career at Western Kentucky and USF, White threw for 11,262 yards while completing 62 percent of his passes to go along with 74 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over the course four seasons and 44 games.