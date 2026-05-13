AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Darren Mougey, Eli Raridon, Jets, Patriots

Jets

The Jets signed RB Breece Hall to a three-year extension worth $43.5 million, prompting statements to the media from Hall, GM Darren Mougey, and HC Aaron Glenn.

“We’re excited to get this deal done with Breece,” Mougey said, via Pro Football Talk. “His impact on the field speaks for itself, and we’re excited to have him be a part of our future. This agreement reflects [owners] Woody and Christopher’s belief in our vision and continued commitment to building a team positioned for long-term success.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with the Jets,” Hall said in a statement. “Through it all, this organization and our fanbase have continued to believe in me. This is where I want to be. I believe in what we’re building, and I’m appreciative of Woody, Darren, and AG [head coach Aaron Glenn] for their continued trust in me. Let’s get to work.”

“I’ve said all along I wanted Breece to be here,” Glenn said in a statement. “He’s a good football player that can help us win games. He has shown the ability to consistently make plays and have real impact on the outcome of games. We’re excited to keep him here as we continue to build a team that can compete each week.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall was asked if he thought he’d be signing this deal after the trade deadline: “It was just: Whatever happens is going to happen. Luckily, thankfully, we came to an agreement. I didn’t have any expectations on anything, I was just going with the wind.” (Rosenblatt)

was asked if he thought he’d be signing this deal after the trade deadline: “It was just: Whatever happens is going to happen. Luckily, thankfully, we came to an agreement. I didn’t have any expectations on anything, I was just going with the wind.” (Rosenblatt) Hall: “It’s been a roller coaster. It hasn’t always been good with me, but it hasn’t always been bad. It’s a blessing. I definitely have been built for it. I had my ups and downs with the media, with the game, but one thing about me is I’m always going to show up every day and be the same guy and show my teammates how much love I have for them.” (Rosenblatt)

He continued: “I’m the only RB that’s a consistently Top-10 running back in the league that hasn’t always been in an ideal situation. AG and Moug put me in a position to really flourish and be myself (with the additions they made).” (Rosenblatt)

Hall concluded: “Just the fact that they brought a proven veteran in, like Geno, and we drafted some really good guys … let me know that we’re really trying to build something here…They told me that they wanted me to be a part of this thing.” (Bergman)

Patriots

The Patriots took TE Eli Raridon in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Raridon’s high school coach, Gary Swenson, said Raridon drew the attention of former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees during his collegiate recruiting process and that the tight end’s film as a basketball player showed athleticism they didn’t initially recognize.

“(Rees) was the initial guy I talked to. I think they were only going to take one or two tight ends in that class. And they already had a couple of guys commit,” Swenson said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive. “They knew about Eli as a football player, but didn’t have him on their radar as one of their top four or five. But they also hadn’t done all the due diligence. I think they saw the basketball (film) and they were like, ‘Wow.’ They just didn’t know he was that type of athlete … and I think when you look at the tight end position now in the NFL, they are some of the best athletes in the league.”

Notre Dame’s current OC Mike Denbrock confirmed that Raridon’s skills on the basketball courts stood out to him.

“That was absolutely the case. At the high school level, he was a menace on the basketball court,” Denbrock said of Raridon. “He was driving down the lane and dunking on people and snatching rebounds and doing everything I’m sure the Boston Celtics could have used down the stretch.”

Raridon’s father, Scott, said he encouraged his son to focus on football during his high school career.

“His sophomore year, he had a lot of success playing basketball. And we were talking about it,” Scott Raridon said. “I told him unless you’re going to get in the gym and work on your three-point game, I didn’t think he’d be a high level Division 1 guard. I just thought he had a better chance in football.”