Jets Starting Zach Wilson In Week 14

Per Connor Hughes, Jets HC Robert Saleh announced they are going back to Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback in Week 14 against the Texans.

There had been a report earlier this week that Wilson was reluctant to step back into the starting lineup, but both he and Saleh tried their best to refute that since it’s a bad look for Wilson.

After being benched a few weeks ago as he and the offense struggled, it became clear Wilson is the Jets’ best option on the roster at quarterback.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 33 carries for 199 yards.

We’ll have more on the Jets quarterback situation as the news is available.