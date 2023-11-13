Jets Sticking With Zach Wilson At QB

Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday Zach Wilson will remain the team’s starting quarterback, despite the loss to the Raiders last night.

“He’s actually playing pretty well,” Saleh said, per Adam Schefter.

There have been calls for the team to make a change at quarterback and see what Tim Boyle can do with the opportunity.

Wilson had some flashes late in Sunday night’s game that must have the Jets feeling like they can build on that moving forward.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2024, Wilson has appeared in nine games for the Jets and completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 1,863 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.