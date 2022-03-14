Jets To Sign G Laken Tomlinson To Three-Year, $40M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, 49ers G Laken Tomlinson intends to sign with the Jets in free agency.

Ian Rapoport reports the deal is for three years and $40 million, with $27 million in guarantees.

The Jets need to bolster their offensive line and Tomlinson is the best guard available now that Brandon Scherff is off the market.

He is also familiar with HC Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur from their time together in San Francisco.

Tomlinson, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Duke by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers acquired him from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.55 million rookie contract that included $6.949 million guaranteed when he signed a three-year $18 million extension with San Francisco.

Tomlinson played out his contract and was line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Tomlinson appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers, making 17 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 13 guard out of 82 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.