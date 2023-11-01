Jets Tried Out DT Perrion Winfrey

Field Yates reports that the Jets tried out former Browns DT Perrion Winfrey, who served a two-game suspension to start the season.

The suspension stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun, leading to his release from the Browns. He had previously been arrested back in April for misdemeanor assault after he allegedly caused bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand.

Winfrey, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s entering the second year of his four-year, $4,472,800 rookie contract.

In 2022, Winfrey appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.

We will have more news on Winfrey as it becomes available.