Jets Turned Down Trade Inquiries For DE Bryce Huff

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN confirms the Jets have turned down trade interest for DE Bryce Huff.

Huff has impressed as a rotational pass rusher for New York the past few seasons as a former undrafted free agent.

Huff, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal. New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in April.

In 2022, Huff appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded six total tackles, two tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and one pass deflection.