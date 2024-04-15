Jets Unveil New Uniforms

The New York Jets officially revealed their new uniforms on Monday for the 2024 season.

They're here and they're beautiful. pic.twitter.com/XAS3YBbTHU — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 15, 2024

The Jets “Legacy Collection” came with three different variations of the uniform: legacy green, legacy white and legacy black along with a modernized version of the iconic logo to pay homage to the Sack Exchange era.

Jets chairman Woody Johnson stated they had the fans in mind when designing the rebrand.

“We work for the fans,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club’s iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark.”

“Recreating our uniforms, as well as developing a modernized look for the organization signifies our commitment to progress, remaining innovative, and delivering excellence to our players and fans,” Jets president Hymie Elhai added. “Elevating the New York Jets identity with a refreshed uniform embodies the unity, and a timeless sense of the Sack Exchange era, while empowering every player and generations of fans to stand out and stay true to our team’s heritage.”