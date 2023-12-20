Jets Waive FB Nick Bawden After Activating Aaron Rodgers, Among Other Moves

According to Field Yates, the Jets have waived FB Nick Bawden to make room on the roster for QB Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is not recovered enough from his September torn Achilles to play but the Jets are activating him so he can participate in practice as a part of his rehab.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Jets also promoted DE Jalyn Holmes from the practice squad to the active roster and signed RB Jacques Patrick and DE Stephen Jones to the practice squad.

Bawden, 27, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie, and he hurt his knee again towards the end of 2021.

The Lions placed Bawden on injured reserve for the remainder of the season and was cut loose in June. The Jets signed him to their practice squad later on.

From there, New York opted to bring Bawden back on a one-year deal each of the past two seasons.

In 2023, Bawden has appeared in 14 games for the Jets and rushed twice for four yards and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 13 yards.