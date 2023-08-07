Jets Waive QB Chris Streveler

The New York Jets announced on Monday they have waived QB Chris Streveler.

He was the fourth quarterback on the roster, so this takes the Jets down to three. Streveler hurt his throwing hand in the Hall of Fame game.

Streveler, 29, spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL after playing college football at South Dakota. After leading Winnipeg to a Grey Cup title, the team released him to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler caught on with the Cardinals in 2019 and played for them for two seasons before being let go and subsequently joining the Ravens’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal for the 2022 season, but waived him in May.

From there, the Jets signed Streveler to a one-year deal in July and he was later added to their practice squad. He returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Streveler appeared in two games for the Jets with one start. He completed 10-15 passes for 90 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, and added nine carries for 54 yards.