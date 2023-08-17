Jets Waive RB Damarea Crockett, Sign CB Nehemiah Shelton

The New York Jets announced on Thursday they have waived RB Damarea Crockett and signed CB Nehemiah Shelton in a corresponding move.

We have signed CB Nehemiah Shelton and released RB Damarea Crockett. 📰 https://t.co/7u2GiiwU4e pic.twitter.com/FyR4N4vLtl — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 17, 2023

Crockett likely became expendable with the addition of RB Dalvin Cook this week.

Crockett, 25, went undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019 and caught on with the Houston Texans. The team waived him during final roster cuts and he caught on with the Raiders practice squad.

After being cut from the Raiders practice squad, Crockett joined the Packers practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team. He was later waived and added to the Broncos’ practice squad, eventually signing another futures deal with Denver.

Crockett was waived coming out of the preseason in 2021 and spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. He re-signed to a futures deal for 2022 in Denver again but tore his ACL and missed the season.

Denver cut Crockett loose earlier this offseason and he ended up signing on with the Jets.

In 2021, Crockett appeared in 12 games and rushed three times for seven yards.